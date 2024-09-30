Tibet in the spotlight
Dharamshala — His Holiness the Dalai Lama gave a teaching to the Taiwanese and other Asians on Monday and said, "People around the world seem obsessed with weapons and the use of force. As practitioners of the Buddhadharma we should avoid this. Nothing good comes from the use of force. Killing so many people only brings further suffering. Setting aside attachment, anger and hatred we should work instead to benefit all sentient beings."
Toronto — Tibetans in Toronto, New York and India commemorated the 37th anniversary of the Tibetan protests in Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, on September 27 by paying tribute to the brave Tibetans who courageously protested against China's oppressive policies in Lhasa from 1987 to 1989. Tibetan activists also protested against China's brutal repression of peaceful protesters, saying: “We will never forget their sacrifices”.
Geneva — At the 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, the European Union expressed its concern about the serious human rights situation in Tibet, highlighted it’s concern on the Chinese boarding schools and the closure of Tibetan schools. The EU also urges China to allow more visits from the international community, UN Special Procedures Mandate Holders and civil society organisations to Tibet.
Dharamshala — Chinese authorities arrested a Tibetan monk from Rebgong County, in March this year, for posting the teachings of His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his social media platform (Wechat). After five months in detention, he was sentenced by a Chinese court last month to one and a half years in prison.
Dharamshala — The eighth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile concluded yesterday with an official solidarity motion on the urgent situation in Tibet, and passed the bills on the appointment of the Chief Justice Commissioner and the two other Justice Commissioners to the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission and the election of Commissioner to the Tibetan Election Commission.
Dharamshala — His Holiness the Dalai Lama attended a Long Life Prayer offered to him by the Tibetan Women's Association, Ex-Students of CST Dalhousie and Lhasa Districts on Wednesday and His Holiness said, "We, the people of the Three Provinces of Tibet, maintain these incredible traditions, the heritage we received from Nalanda. I would like to thank all of you for the various contributions you have made."
The organisation has newly released a video clip titled "The Source of Negative Emotions: The Dalai Lama’s Wisdom Bytes" (Ep. 81) which is now available online for everyone, free of charge.
The award of the Nobel Peace Prize to His Holiness the Dalai Lama in 1989 constituted one of the most significant events of that year; it solidified His Holiness’ image as a visionary global leader for peace and harmony, according to the Foundation for Universal Responsibility. Another pivotal event in that same year was His Holiness’ announcement regarding the establishment of the Foundation itself. With the inception of the Foundation in 1991, a platform was created for change agents to unite and cultivate a world that belongs to all.
The Foundation is a not-for-profit, non-sectarian, non-denominational organisation established with the funds awarded from the Nobel Peace Prize conferred upon His Holiness the Dalai Lama. It operates at the intersection of His commitments to serve all sentient beings in their quest for personal happiness and peace on our fractured planet. His Holiness is widely celebrated as a pre-eminent spiritual leader and statesman, particularly pertinent in these troubled times.
Through its rich repertoire of programmes, the Foundation endeavours to nurture:
- Universal Human Values
- Capacities for Peaceful Coexistence and Non-Violence
- Interfaith Harmony and Understanding
- Women’s Equal Rights and Gender Justice
- Environmental Sustainability
- Conversations between Science and Buddhism
- The preservation of Tibet’s civilisational heritage, particularly the Nalanda tradition
Among its initiatives is WISCOMP (Women in Security, Conflict Management, and Peace), which has been at the forefront of addressing issues of gender, peace, and security within the South Asian region.
Founded in November 1990, the Foundation for Universal Responsibility of His Holiness the Dalai Lama is a not-for-profit, non-sectarian, non-denominational organisation, established with the funds from the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to His Holiness in 1989. In alignment with the spirit of the Charter of the United Nations, the Foundation brings together individuals of diverse faiths, professions, and nationalities through a range of creative initiatives and mutually sustaining collaborations, all aimed at fostering an inclusive, just, and non-violent world. It also aspires to expand the network of globally committed citizens who are attuned to their responsibilities in an interdependent world.
“I believe that to meet the challenges of our times, human beings will have to develop a greater sense of universal responsibility. Each of us must learn to work not just for his or her own self, family, or nation, but for the benefit of all mankind. Universal responsibility is the real key to human survival. It is the best foundation for world peace, the equitable use of natural resources, and, through concern for future generations, the proper care of the environment. I, for one, truly believe that individuals can make a difference in society. Since periods of great change, such as the present one, come so rarely in human history, it is up to each of us to make the best use of our time to help create a happier world,” stated His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.
Mission
- To promote universal responsibility in a manner that respects differences and encourages a diversity of beliefs, practices, and approaches.
- To build a global ethic of non-violence, coexistence, gender equity, and peace by facilitating secular processes that cultivate personal and social ethical values.
- To enrich educational paradigms that tap into the transformative potential of the human mind.
Vision
- To foster the celebration of diversity, the spirit of universal responsibility, and the understanding of interdependence across faiths, creeds, and religions.
- To support personal transformation in ways that facilitate larger processes of social change.
- To develop and sustain peacebuilding and coexistence initiatives in regions marked by violent conflict and social unrest.
- To encourage and cultivate Ahimsa (non-violence) as a guiding principle for interactions among human beings and their environment.
- To explore new frontiers in understanding the mind by building bridges between science and spirituality.
- To support the professional development of future leaders and decision-makers through scholarships and fellowships.
- To nurture an understanding of the relevance and value of the Tibetan civilisational heritage to contemporary issues and predicaments.
To learn more about the Foundation’s work and ongoing programmes, you may visit our website at www.furhhdl.org or contact us at
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
ANI Podcast Premiere Featuring Lobsang Sangay Garners Over 317,900 Listeners and 5,400 Likes.
"Jigme Guri, also known as Jigme Gyatso, passed away at the age of 56 on Saturday afternoon, July 2, 2022", a source told TPI.
"From May onwards, his health had been deteriorating for a long period before he was taken to a medical facility in Siling, a town in the Tso-ngon region of Tibet, but without success.' it added.
In a five-year period, between 2006 and 2011, the Tibetan monk was arbitrarily arrested four times, with the most recent arrest which led to five-year imprisonment. Each time he was ill-treated and systematically tortured, and his physical condition was severely damaged by the Chinese brutal, inhumane and degrading actions.
In 2009, after a videotape of his brutal treatment and torture in a Chinese prison went viral on the internet, the Tibetan scholar became a national hero to the Tibetan people, not only in his homeland but also around the world.
Dharamshala — His Holiness the Dalai Lama speaks out on the need to tackle climate change at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), as the future of our planet is in our hands.
"We human beings are the only creatures with the power to destroy the earth, but we are also the species with the greatest capacity to protect it. We must confront issues of climate change on a cooperative global level for everyone’s benefit. But we must also do what we can on a personal level," said His Holiness the Dalai Lama, sending his message to COP26.
"Even small daily actions, such as how we use water and how we dispose of what we don’t need, have consequences. We must make taking care of our natural environment a part of our daily life, and learn what science has to teach us," the Nobel Peace Luareate said.
"I am encouraged to see that our younger generations are demanding concrete action on climate change. This gives some hope for the future," His Holiness said, adding, "the efforts of young activists such as Greta Thunberg to raise awareness of the need to listen to the science and act accordingly is crucial. Since their stance is realistic, we must encourage them."
"I regularly emphasise the importance of maintaining a sense of the oneness of humanity, the idea that every human being is a part of us. The threat of global warming and climate change is not limited by national boundaries; it affects us all," the Tibetan leader further added.
"As we face this crisis together, it is imperative that we act in a spirit of solidarity and cooperation in order to limit its consequences. I hope and pray that our leaders will gather the strength to take collective action to address this emergency, and set a timetable for change. We have to act to make this a safer, greener, happier world," said His Holiness the Dalai Lama, who expressed long-held hope for the COP26.
Toronto — Activists, human rights defenders from Tibet, Taiwan, East Turkestan, Hong Kong, Vietnam and China have strongly protested against the Chinese government (PRC) ahead of China's 75th National Day on October 1, 2024. They said: They said, “PRC is build upon the blood and deaths of innocent lives of Tibetans, Ughurs, Hongkongers, Taiwanese and many more. This is not a day for celebration rather a day to mourn.”
Toronto — Six Tibetan activists began their fifth "Peace Marathon for Tibet" on Monday, urging world leaders to hold China accountable for its crimes, including human rights violations in Tibet and the arrest of Tibetans who are simply exercising their fundamental rights, the separation of one million Tibetan children from their parents and their forced enrolment in Chinese boarding schools, the systematic destruction of Tibetan culture and language."
Dharamshala — In an exclusive interview with Tibet Post International (TPI), Tibet Youth Congress (TYC) General Secretary, activist, writer and Tibetan refugee Sonam Tsering spoke about the struggles faced by Tibetans as escapees, refugees and activists. "I had no idea that I was going to leave my parents and family forever, when I escaping to a free country. They knew that if I stayed in Tibet, I would either graze animals or be sent to compulsory Chinese boarding schools run by the Chinese government and return home as a Chinese," he said.
Since 2008, Tibet Post International (TPI) has faced recurring cyberattacks, orchestrated by the Chinese government or its affiliates, with the latest attack in July 2023 causing extensive malfunctions and unauthorised alterations, leaving the site inactive for months; subsequent attacks included malicious weblinks, prompting a complete overhaul; on March 7, 2024, Chinese government hackers targeted TPI's Chinese version, highlighting the persistent threat.
Dharamshala – The book (Echoes From Forgotten Mountains: Tibet In War And Peace' ) was reviewed by Vijay Kranti, a veteran Indian journalist and keen observer of Tibet. A detailed documentation of brave Tibetan people’s fight against the Chinese military might. The book is a historic document for the coming generations of Tibet.
Tibet Post International (TPI) conducted an exclusive interview with renowned Tibetan poet, writer, and activist Tenzin Tsundue. Talking about the ideal dream of every Tibetan, he said that independence is the ultimate goal, which alone can keep the power of dreams alive, and if required, we are also willing to wait a thousand years. The Middle Way Approach should therefore only be seen as a survival tactic.
Dharamshala — TPI conducted an exclusive interview with Tenzin Topdhen, Director of the Tibet Museum. In this interview, he talks about the museum, its significance, the challenges the team faced in building the museum, his own experience of collecting objects and the purpose of all the stories.
Dharamshala — The PRC's latest white paper lists the government's proposals for the future of humanity and speaks of universal values and principles "which, if put into practice, could earn China a Nobel Peace Prize. China's new white paper looks good on paper, but fails in practice, the white paper is all about what China is not," says Tsewang Gyalpo Arya, representative of the Liaison Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama for Japan and East Asia.
Lynchburg — Jetsun Pema, former minister and president of the Tibetan Children’s Village School, has been awarded the prestigious Pearl S. Buck Award from Randolph College in recognition of her contribution to the education of Tibetan children over the past five decades.
Dharamshala — On the occasion of the International Day of Action for Rivers, Tibetan experts issued a ten-point call to the Chinese government and the international community. They call on China to halt the construction of a dam in Dege county, eastern Tibet, which will not only harm the environment but also go against the wishes of the local population living around the Drichu river. They also underline the vital importance of Tibetan rivers for water security in Asia.
Berlin — International Campaign for Tibet has released a new report on Tibetan environmental defenders entitled "Environmental Defenders of Tibet: China's Persecution of Tibetan Environmental Defenders", ahead of World Environment Day on June 5, 2022.
Dharamshala, India — “Our initial aim was to help Tibetan refugees from Tibet and assist them in any way we could. The first projects we got involved in were teaching English and basic computer skills to the community, so they could develop their skills and lead a new life in exile," said Dorji Kyi, Executive Director of Lha Charitable Trust.
Dharamshala, India – “We must pay more attention to our thousand-year-old tradition of Ahimsa and Karuna. The tradition of non-violence and compass can teach the world a path of tolerance, thoughtfulness, and compassion,” said His Holiness the Dalai Lama while interacting with the students and faculty of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak.
Mainpat, India — The Mainpat Phendeyling Tibetan Settlement was one of the first Tibetan settlements established by the Indian government in 1962 to rehabilitate the 1,400 Tibetan refugees who arrived in India after the Chinese annexation of Tibet in 1959.
Kolkata — Indian Tibet supporter Sandesh Meshram began his fifth cycle rally in eight Indian states, from West Bengal to New Delhi, and called on the Chinese government to release Tibetan environmentalist Karma Samdrup, who has been imprisoned to 15 years for advocating the protection of Tibet's fragile environment and Tibetan rivers, which are a source of fresh water for millions of people in countries neighbouring with Tibet.
New Delhi — Many international experts on China and Tibet are of the opinion that President Xi Jinping’s obsession with security and to present himself as the new Mao Zedong is resulting into cultural genocide and total annihilation of the national personality of China’s colonies like Tibet, East Turkistan (Xinjiang) and Southern Mongolia. Analyzing the causes and impact of dividing occupied Tibet in 1965 into many pieces at an international webinar titled “China’s Cartographic Colonialism in Tibet” experts from USA, Europe, Tibet and India expressed concern that China’s Communist Party (CCP) and its leaders are religiously focused at washing out Tibet’s history by rewriting and propagating a manufactured version that suits Chinese expansionism.
The Paris-based media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has stated that Aleksandra Bielakowska, an RSF representative, was deported from Hong Kong upon arrival to monitor the landmark trial of publisher Jimmy Lai.
