Dharamshala — A Tibetan netizen in his fifties from Central Tibet has recently come forward to describe the harsh methods used by the Chinese government to silence dissent and maintain conformity to their rule amongst the local Tibetan servants and publics. Becoming a voice against an oppressive regime, the whistleblower describes how, when the Central and provincial leaders or foreign delegations’ tours, the villagers and officials are put to silence regarding what can or cannot be said is kept hidden.