New Delhi — Many international experts on China and Tibet are of the opinion that President Xi Jinping’s obsession with security and to present himself as the new Mao Zedong is resulting into cultural genocide and total annihilation of the national personality of China’s colonies like Tibet, East Turkistan (Xinjiang) and Southern Mongolia. Analyzing the causes and impact of dividing occupied Tibet in 1965 into many pieces at an international webinar titled “China’s Cartographic Colonialism in Tibet” experts from USA, Europe, Tibet and India expressed concern that China’s Communist Party (CCP) and its leaders are religiously focused at washing out Tibet’s history by rewriting and propagating a manufactured version that suits Chinese expansionism.