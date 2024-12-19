Tibet in the spotlight
New Delhi — Members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile concluded their three-day Tibet advocacy campaign by meeting over 80 Indian politicians, including three ministers and 79 members of the Indian Parliament. They appealed to them to recognise Tibet as an occupied nation with a distinct and sovereign past backed by historical evidence.
Dharamshala — A Tibetan man dies after being brutally tortured by Chinese police while in the detention. He had been arrested for sharing the teachings of His Holiness the Dalai Lama on Chinese social media and for keeping photos and CDs of His Holiness in his home in Lhasa, the Capital of Tibet.
Dharamshala — Chinese authorities arrested a group of Tibetans, including a well-known Tibetan entrepreneur and internet celebrity, in the name of Chinese political campaign the "sweep the black and eliminate the evil”. The entrepreneur has helped Tibetan students, the disabled and small entrepreneurs, and has also been involved in charity work and disaster relief.
New York — Tibetan Youth Congress's General Secretary Sonam Tsering met with Chinese Ambassador Geng Shuang, Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the UN, quizzes him on the colonial-style boarding schools in Tibet and policies aimed at erasing Tibetan identity and culture. Also asked why China was reluctant to enter into dialogue with His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, he replied: “The door is always open”.
Brussels — To mark International Human Rights Day, the EU has issued a statement explaining its review of visits to China and Tibet in June 2024. It expresses serious concerns remain about civil, cultural, economic, social and political rights in Tibet and other regions. They urge China to respect, protect and fulfil human rights for all.
Dharamshala — Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and Tibetans celebrated the 35th anniversary of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama receiving the Nobel Peace Prize as well as International Human Rights Day on December 10, 2024 in Dharamshala, HP, India.
A Paris-based international press freedom watchdog, Reporters Without Borders（RSF), published its 2024 round-up only to lament a year marked by an intolerable escalation in violence and aggressions against journalists, mainly in conflict regions and authoritarianism.
New York — Tibetan Youth Congress's General Secretary Sonam Tsering met with Chinese Ambassador Geng Shuang, Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the UN, quizzes him on the colonial-style boarding schools in Tibet and policies aimed at erasing Tibetan identity and culture. Also asked why China was reluctant to enter into dialogue with His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, he replied: “The door is always open”.
Brussels — To mark International Human Rights Day, the EU has issued a statement explaining its review of visits to China and Tibet in June 2024. It expresses serious concerns remain about civil, cultural, economic, social and political rights in Tibet and other regions. They urge China to respect, protect and fulfil human rights for all.
Dharamshala – My Life – Born in Free Tibet, Served in Exile, the Autobiography of Tashi Wangdi, a seasoned Tibetan diplomat is an interesting ring side view of exiled Tibet’s early history and a document for posterity.
In a scathing new analytical article, a comprehensive exploration into China's occupation of Tibet reveals the stark disparity between the United Nations' professed values and its actual response to human rights abuses.
Dharamshala — In an exclusive interview with Tibet Post International (TPI), Tibet Youth Congress (TYC) General Secretary, activist, writer and Tibetan refugee Sonam Tsering spoke about the struggles faced by Tibetans as escapees, refugees and activists. "I had no idea that I was going to leave my parents and family forever, when I escaping to a free country. They knew that if I stayed in Tibet, I would either graze animals or be sent to compulsory Chinese boarding schools run by the Chinese government and return home as a Chinese," he said.
Since 2008, Tibet Post International (TPI) has faced recurring cyberattacks, orchestrated by the Chinese government or its affiliates, with the latest attack in July 2023 causing extensive malfunctions and unauthorised alterations, leaving the site inactive for months; subsequent attacks included malicious weblinks, prompting a complete overhaul; on March 7, 2024, Chinese government hackers targeted TPI's Chinese version, highlighting the persistent threat.
Dharamshala – The book (Echoes From Forgotten Mountains: Tibet In War And Peace' ) was reviewed by Vijay Kranti, a veteran Indian journalist and keen observer of Tibet. A detailed documentation of brave Tibetan people’s fight against the Chinese military might. The book is a historic document for the coming generations of Tibet.
Tibet Post International (TPI) conducted an exclusive interview with renowned Tibetan poet, writer, and activist Tenzin Tsundue. Talking about the ideal dream of every Tibetan, he said that independence is the ultimate goal, which alone can keep the power of dreams alive, and if required, we are also willing to wait a thousand years. The Middle Way Approach should therefore only be seen as a survival tactic.
Lynchburg — Jetsun Pema, former minister and president of the Tibetan Children’s Village School, has been awarded the prestigious Pearl S. Buck Award from Randolph College in recognition of her contribution to the education of Tibetan children over the past five decades.
Dharamshala — On the occasion of the International Day of Action for Rivers, Tibetan experts issued a ten-point call to the Chinese government and the international community. They call on China to halt the construction of a dam in Dege county, eastern Tibet, which will not only harm the environment but also go against the wishes of the local population living around the Drichu river. They also underline the vital importance of Tibetan rivers for water security in Asia.
Berlin — International Campaign for Tibet has released a new report on Tibetan environmental defenders entitled "Environmental Defenders of Tibet: China's Persecution of Tibetan Environmental Defenders", ahead of World Environment Day on June 5, 2022.
Dharamshala, India — “Our initial aim was to help Tibetan refugees from Tibet and assist them in any way we could. The first projects we got involved in were teaching English and basic computer skills to the community, so they could develop their skills and lead a new life in exile," said Dorji Kyi, Executive Director of Lha Charitable Trust.
Dharamshala, India – “We must pay more attention to our thousand-year-old tradition of Ahimsa and Karuna. The tradition of non-violence and compass can teach the world a path of tolerance, thoughtfulness, and compassion,” said His Holiness the Dalai Lama while interacting with the students and faculty of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak.
Mainpat, India — The Mainpat Phendeyling Tibetan Settlement was one of the first Tibetan settlements established by the Indian government in 1962 to rehabilitate the 1,400 Tibetan refugees who arrived in India after the Chinese annexation of Tibet in 1959.
Kolkata — Indian Tibet supporter Sandesh Meshram began his fifth cycle rally in eight Indian states, from West Bengal to New Delhi, and called on the Chinese government to release Tibetan environmentalist Karma Samdrup, who has been imprisoned to 15 years for advocating the protection of Tibet's fragile environment and Tibetan rivers, which are a source of fresh water for millions of people in countries neighbouring with Tibet.
New Delhi — Many international experts on China and Tibet are of the opinion that President Xi Jinping’s obsession with security and to present himself as the new Mao Zedong is resulting into cultural genocide and total annihilation of the national personality of China’s colonies like Tibet, East Turkistan (Xinjiang) and Southern Mongolia. Analyzing the causes and impact of dividing occupied Tibet in 1965 into many pieces at an international webinar titled “China’s Cartographic Colonialism in Tibet” experts from USA, Europe, Tibet and India expressed concern that China’s Communist Party (CCP) and its leaders are religiously focused at washing out Tibet’s history by rewriting and propagating a manufactured version that suits Chinese expansionism.
The Paris-based media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has stated that Aleksandra Bielakowska, an RSF representative, was deported from Hong Kong upon arrival to monitor the landmark trial of publisher Jimmy Lai.
